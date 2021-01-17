Breaking News
Kano schools’ resumption date remains January 18, says Commissioner

The Kano State Government has re-asserted its stand that all schools across the state would resume on Jan. 18, ending wide speculations to the contrary, Aliyu Yusuf, the Chief Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Education, said,

“Clearing the air to that effect, the Commissioner, Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, has reaffirmed the earlier directives issued by the ministry that all Boarding schools students in the state should resume today Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

“While day students are expected to resume school tomorrow Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Most of the boarding school students have already returned to their respective schools by now,” Yusuf said, in a statement issued on Sunday, in Kano, quoting the education commissioner.

He, therefore, urged parents, guardians and the general public to disregard the rumour, adding that Kano state government had no plans for extending the resumption dates.

The commissioner further called on the parents to comply with the directives so that their wards would resume in time for the commencement of the academic calendar already released by the ministry.

He also appealed to parents, guardians and students to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

