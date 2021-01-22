Just In:Gunmen abduct DELSU SSANU chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

THE spate of insecurity in the Delta State University, DELSU, community, Abraka Thursday further nosedived with the abduction of the chapter chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Mr. Monday Izu.

Mr. Izu was reportedly abducted along the Eku-Abraka road in Erho axis while returning from Warri where he had go to for an official engagement.

READ ALSO One million sanitizers distributed in Kano by Aspira

Sources said the hoodlums had laid ambush on a failed portion of the road waiting for commuters to abduct adding that the DELSU staff might have been a random target of the incident.

Confirming the incident, the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya said the matter was reported at the Abraka police station by the wife of the labour leader.

She said: “Yes, it is true. The wife was at the station to report yesterday that the husband and his driver were kidnapped along Abraka-Eku road.

“She said when she got there they saw the vehicle and a lot of expended ammunition. Up till now, they have not established contact with the family.”

Kindly Share This Story: