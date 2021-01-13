Just In: NDDC boss meets Clark

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Sole administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, is currently meeting with elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark.

Akwa who arrived the Asokoro, Abuja residence of Chief Clark at 12PM local time alongside his entourage, was welcomed by prominent Niger Delta personalities including Ambassador Godsknow Igali, former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power.

The courtesy call which witnessed the tradition of kolanut presentation from the host, attracted journalists from the print, electronic and online genres.

….Details later

