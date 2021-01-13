Breaking News
Translate

Just In: NDDC boss meets Clark

On 3:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NDDC Sole Administrator: We'll resist attempts to ridicule Akwa— KinsmenBy Dirisu Yakubu

Sole administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, is currently meeting with elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark.

Akwa who arrived the Asokoro, Abuja residence of Chief Clark at 12PM local time alongside his entourage, was welcomed by prominent Niger Delta personalities including Ambassador Godsknow Igali, former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power.

READ ALSO: NDDC: A call for calm and cooperation

The courtesy call which witnessed the tradition of kolanut presentation from the host, attracted journalists from the print, electronic and online genres.

….Details later

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!