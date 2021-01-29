Breaking News
Translate

Just In: Lagos Govt reduces tuition fee for LASU

On 1:23 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

LASU crisis: Sanw-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of VC, orders fresh process within 45 days

Lagos State government on Friday announced a reduction in the tuition fee for Lagos State University, LASU.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education disclosed this on Friday via Twitter. The tweet read “Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos”

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!