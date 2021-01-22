Just in: Igboho arrives Ibarapa

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

The Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho has made good his promise to visit Ibarapa as against the directive given by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Igboho had earlier vowed in the morning that nothing on Earth would stop his visit to Ibarapa.

On arrival at the town, he briefly addressed the residents who applauded him for fulfilling his promise not to abandon them.

He told the crowd that gave a heroic welcome, “I’m assuring you that no one will henceforth kidnap or unleash terror on you. This is your father’s land. We are not fighting anyone who doesn’t disturb our peace. We are law-abiding provided you don’t trample on our own rights to live peacefully in our land.”

“It’s not only Ibarapa we will liberate; we will visit other Yoruba states where the visitors are terrorising them. We say no to kidnapping, rape and killing of our people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

