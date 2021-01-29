Just in: Hoodlums set Church pavilion on fire in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…El-Rufai condemns, wants diligent investigation

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has urged for diligent investigation into the burning of pavilion in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna state

Malam El-Rufai condemned the burning of the pavilion arranged for a church conference in near a local monarch’s palace.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Friday that the Government of Kaduna state received security report detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident, directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits. Investigations into the incident are in progress,” he said.

