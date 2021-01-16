JUST IN: Buhari appoints Marwa Chairman NDLEA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

General Marwan, who is a close ally of President Buhari, worked as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, between 2018 and December, 2020.

The committee was saddled with the responsibility of developing a blue print on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Sources in the presidency and the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

A source at the NDLEA that spoke on the condition of anonymity said the management team of the organisation was already prepared to welcome Gen. Marwa as he resumes this week.

It was gathered that already, there is high expectation of enduring reforms by staff of the agency and Nigerians who have been commenting on the appointment since the information leaked online Friday night following the performance records of the retired General.

General Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh.

Vanguard News Nigeria

