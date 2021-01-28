Just in: Bandits attack Kaduna villages, kill 4

Kindly Share This Story:

…El-Rufa’i expresses distress, prays for the dead

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, Rigachikun district in Igabi local government area.

Samuel Aruwan , Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said on Thursday that the bandits stormed the village in dozens, and killed one resident, Harrisu Ibrahim.

Similarly, armed bandits attacked the Kujama area of Chikun local government area, and were repelled by local vigilantes.

READ ALSO:

However, as they retreated to their hideouts, the bandits attacked Janwuriya village in Kajuru local government area, and killed two brothers, Nuhu Ishaya and Yakubu Ishaya.

In a separate incident, bandits invaded Maraban Kajuru, also in Kajuru local government area and killed one resident, Samiru Na Ya’u.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his distress at these reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families. He also tasked security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the incidents.

Patrols are set to be sustained in these locations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: