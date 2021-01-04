JUST IN: Anambra Commissioner resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Christian Madubuko, the Anambra Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, has resigned his appointment.

Madubuko’s letter of resignation was dated Dec. 11, 2020 and was made available to newsmen on Monday in Akwa.

The ex-commissioner alleged that “corruption in the system’’ informed his decision, and called on Gov. Willie Obiano to “rise up and be in charge of his government’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madubuko in the last three years served as Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce and Commissioner for Road, Rail and Water Transportation.

His last appointment was Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism.

The resignation letter read in part: “It is my pleasure to thank all of you for the time we spent together in the service of our state; indeed, it was three years of action-packed lessons both positive and negative.

“In the cause of fighting corrupt, individuals holding the state revenue on the throat, all manner of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor accusing me of several misdeeds.

“They accused me of particularly distablising our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and advising the governor to remove me before l do more harm to the party,’’ he stated.

Madubuko alleged that on several occasions, “agents of darkness’’ tried to bribe him.

“With all these happenings, it became clear that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back in several forms.

“I came down from Australia to help in developing our state. `True to my belief, l worked tirelessly to actualise that dream.

“In working to meet the target, we set up mobile courts and jailed several revenue thieves and significantly raised the state revenue,” he added.

The former commissioner also said that he fought various “parasitic interests’’ and secured their conviction, a feat he said he achieved but not without stepping on toes.

“Those toes l stepped on are now in the prowl for my life,” he stressed, alleging that his life was no longer safe.

“In three different occasions, l received baptism of fire by gunmen/assassins. I was equally attacked several times at the Onitsha Main Market by the agents of the revenue criminals.

“All these attempts were to stop me from exposing the people involved in siphoning the state’s revenues into their private pockets to the detriments of the Anambra citizens,” he emphasised.

He advised Obiano to rise up to the challenges of leadership and take charge of his government.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information, Mr C-Don Adinuba, said the state government had received the resignation letter by Madubuko.

Adinuba, however, declined to comment on the allegation of corruption made by Madubuko.

He said that the former commissioner “remains a proud member of APGA’’, adding he is very proud of his involvement in this administration and does not want anything that would tarnish Obiano’s administration.” (NAN)

