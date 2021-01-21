Joe Erico, former Super Eagles goalkeeping coach dies at 72

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Green Eagle and assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joe Erico has sadly passed on at the age of 72 according to reports this morning.

Popularly known as ‘Jogo Bonito Exponent,’ the former Julius Berger manager passed on after suffering from an unknown ailment.

Goal.com Nigeria’s Chief Editor Shina Oludare tweeted about his death saying: “Former @NGSuperEagles goalkeeping coach Joe Erico has passed on at 72, one of his family members just told me on phone. He had complained of a minor stomach ache on Monday evening and on Tuesday morning [today], he waved the world goodbye. May God grant Jogobonito eternal rest.”

Former @NGSuperEagles goalkeeping coach Joe Erico has passed on at 72, one of his family members just told me on phone. He had complained of a minor stomach ache on Monday evening and on Tuesday morning [today], he waved the world goodbye. May God grant Jogobonito eternal rest — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) January 21, 2021

More details to follow

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: