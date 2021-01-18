Jigawa assembly member, Babban Bare, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

A member of the Jigawa state house of assembly representing Kafin-Hausa constituency, Hon. Adamu Babban Bare (APC) is reported dead.

The Chairman House Committee on information, Hon. Aminu Zakari Tsubut, who disclosed the news in Dutse, said the house received with great shock the demise of one of their patriotic and selfless members in the person of Hon. Adamu Babban Bare.

Aminu Zakari described the death of Babban Bare as a great loss not only to his family or assembly members but to the entire APC family and Jigawa state in general.

The deceased died at the age of 57 after a prolonged illness suspected to be cancer and kidney ailment. His burial will be conducted in his hometown Kafin-Hausa by 11 am according to Islamic rites.

Honourable Babban Bare was elected member representing Kafin-Hausa in the state house of assembly in the 2019 general elections. He was a former secretary of Kafin-Hausa local government.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: