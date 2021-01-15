Kindly Share This Story:

The federal government says the January 18, 2021 resumption date for schools stands. According to Ben Goong, director, press and public relations of the federal ministry of education, the decision not to alter the date was taken after wide consultation.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, had earlier said the date might be reviewed as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

But in a statement yesterday, Goong said schools have been directed to reopen on Monday under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols to avoid spread of the virus.

“Sequel to the hint given during the press briefing of January 12, 2021 for the review of the proposed resumption date of 18th January 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation,” the statement read.

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including:-

“These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

