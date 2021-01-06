IYC vows to stop politically motivated protests against NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Says, we won’t destabilise N-Delta with sponsored protests

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide has vowed to stop all politically motivated protests against the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, stating such demonstrations may lead to violence and other unpleasant consequences.

The President of IYC, Peter Igbifa, reiterated the position of his council to abstain from any politically-motivated protests against the NDDC that is capable of destabilising the oil-rich region.

Igbifa in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, advised parents to stop their children from engaging in any demonstration targeted at occupying the NDDC headquarters in the name of IYC.

He insisted that his council had not approved protest as a means of resolving the issues in the NDDC, noting that his leadership would not allow anybody to use the name of the IYC to interrupt the relative peace in the region.

Igbifa said: “As I said earlier, the IYC under my leadership has scheduled a meeting to discuss issues affecting us and formulate a new approach to our agitation because continuous protest cannot and has not changed anything.

“Therefore, the IYC under my watch will not embark on any protest whatsoever in NDDC or other agencies because that will be playing to the gallery without solving the main issues on the ground.”

He lauded Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, and security agencies for their prompt intervention in foiling the emerging disaster in Peremabiri the hometown of a repentant militant leader, Paul Eris, aka Ogunboss.

“Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, responded like a leader and took a decision that is bringing calm to the traumatised community, which has been under siege by unknown gunmen.

“We appeal to all the warring youths and factions in Peremabiri to drop their arms and embrace peace because there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Igbifa said his council would not tolerate sycophancy and hypocrisy in the handling of issues affecting the Ijaw people, urging politicians involved in instigating the youths to cause chaos for their selfish gains to desist.

He further called on the International Oil Companies, IOCs, to stop the trend of exploring and exploiting crude oil in the region without paying taxes to their host states.

