Iyan Zazzau, major contender to Zazzau Royal stool, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A major contender to the royal stool in Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna state, Alhaji Bashir Aminu, Iyan Zazzau, is dead.

The powerful Prince from the Katsinawa Royal Household was challenging the appointment of the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli in court, before his death on Friday.

Sources in Zaria said he died early on Friday and was buried according to Muslim rites. Iyan Zazzau was 70 years old.

He was in court challenging the current Emir’s appointment and had argued that “having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast by the kingmakers and thus selected by the said kingmakers, he has thus acquired a vested right to the stool of the Emir of Zazzau from the date of his selection henceforth.”

The Zazzau Emirate broke the news of his death, thus; “Inalillahi wa inna illaihir rajiun, indeed from Allah we are and to Him we shall return. It is with the deepest regret and no pleasure that we announce the death of the most powerful traditional titleholder and wealthiest prince in Northern Nigeria today, Alh Bashir Aminu Iyan Zazzau.”

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was also a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK) and a fellow of the Certified National Accountants of Nigeria (CNA).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: