It’s time for national security, prosperity – UNDEDSS

By Dapo Akinrefon

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, on Friday, urged all sections of the country to jettison what it described as isolationism or populism and ensure collaboration to secure and promote prosperity in the country.

This position was stated at the end of the 2021 first general virtual meeting of UNDEDSS, which is the think-tank of the Niger-Delta.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mr. Tony I. Uranta, the UNDEDSS said: “The peoples of the Niger Delta resolve to partner all sincere governments and peoples of Nigeria to ensure national security and economic prosperity now nationwide.

“Although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes, in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national crisis of insecurity that is threatening both the global and Nigerian economies, UNDEDSS believes that it is in the self-enlightened best interest of all Nigerians that we all work together, at this point in time, in sincere cooperation with all other Nigerians so as to attain sustainable peace, unity and prosperity.

“This is not the best of times for any section of Nigeria to promote isolationism or populism; but, that it is rather time for all to pull together towards being a country determined to let justice, equity, and rule of law be its fundamental premises.

“We recognise that there will always be extremists and nihilists seeking to destroy Nigeria, even as we see that the USA still has them regardless of the age of her democracy, but we can, and must, ensure that good triumphs over evil; and do all we need to see the governments and people of Nigeria rise up out of this maelstrom to position Nigeria as the great nation we have always been destined to be.

“That the Niger Delta region is, to this end, going to stretch forth hands of friendship and partnership to the Federal Government of Nigeria, relevant state governments and peoples of Nigeria, to expedite the restoration of nationwide security, and guarantee better life of all Nigerians.”

