It’s not easy dealing with trolls, insults – BBNaija Nengi

By Juliet Ebirim
Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ finalist, Nengi Rebbeca Hampson, has admitted that it is not easy being a celebrity and having to deal with trolls and negative comments daily on social media.
According to the 23-year-old Bayelsa native, it is not easy coping with the constant insults because she is still human despite being a celebrity. Nengi revealed this after a fan asked her to share how she handles social media trolls and insults.
“Nengi Pengi you are always loved. How do you cope with all the trolls from left, right and center? I hope it is not affecting your mental health. Always the Lord is your strength. Stay happy always 100%” the fan asked
The beautiful reality TV star replied “It’s not easy I must say, as much as I put myself up for it, public figures and celebrities are still human and having to see the trolling and insults takes a lot of will power to withstand and not give up. I am happy I got you all that love me so that is enough for me.”