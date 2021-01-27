IPMAN appoints Akpodoro Delta State coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria, IPMAN, has appointed an ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, the Coordinator, Sector ‘C’ of the Pipeline Surveillance and Intelligence, Delta State.

This was made known in a January 26, 2021 letter signed by the IPMAN National President, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo and sent to Akpodoro.

According to the letter, Akpodoro, who is also the Coordinator, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Militants, NCNDE-A, is to resume office immediately, while he is expected to work in synergy with the National Chairman and Special Senior Adviser, SSA, to the National President on product adulteration, pipeline vandalism, monitoring and special assignments for proper coordination.

Also read:

The letter states: “the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has approved your appointment as IPMAN Sector, ‘C’ Coordinator, of Surveillance and Intelligence, Delta State.

“This appointment is in tune with the mandate given to IPMAN by President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, to collaborate with all the government agencies to stop all unwholesome activities in the oil and gas sector and indeed, all other mandates for the establishment of the association shall also be applicable.”

Akpodoro who doubles as the Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, an organisation that seeks the betterment and rapid development of human and natural resources in Urhobo land, has been at the vanguard of stabilising and promoting peace in the Niger Delta region, and his contributions to peacebuilding in the region remain largely unrivalled

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: