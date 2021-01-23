Insurgency: MNJTF seeks support from UK govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says it is exploring areas of possible support from the United Kingdom (UK) Government in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, announced this in a statement on Saturday from N’Djamena, Chad.

Dole said had recently held a meeting with the First Secretary Political for Lake Chad Basin, Dr Katharine Brooks and the Deputy Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in Nigeria, Lt.-Col. Bobby GilBrooks, in Maiduguri.

He said the meeting was geared towards exploring possible areas of interventions in furtherance of MNJTF efforts at degrading the terrorists and creating an enabling environment for peace and development in the region.

Dole said further that the meeting also afforded the MNJTF commander the opportunity to provide insight on the operational capabilities, successes and challenges of MNJTF.

According to him, critical areas which are scoped for possible UK Government support to the MNJTF include Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), Information Operations as well as Counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) capabilities.

“A follow-up meeting was held in N’Djamena on Friday between the commander and the Commander, Operation TURUS and British Military Assistance Training Team West Africa, Col. Nick Abram.

“The meeting was a build-up on earlier discussions in Maiduguri with emphasis on areas for direct operational support.

“The UK Government had supported the MNJTF in 2015 through the provision of vehicles, rough terrain motorcycles, power generating set of different capacities, dental equipment and communication equipment, among other items,” he said.

Dole said that the Force Commander, Yusuf, had commended the UK Government for its previous support to MNJTF and the renewed efforts at enhancing the non-kinetic operations of the force.

He said that Yusuf had promised MNJTF’s commitment to remain resolute in discharging its mandate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

