Insecurity: Lagos PDP chairman urges Makinde to exercise caution

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engr. Adedeji Doherty has called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, to exercise caution in handling the tension created by insecurity in the state, saying calling for the arrest of Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Ighoho) will not solve the problems.

He urged Governor Makinde to avoid taking hasty decisions, but that he should endeavour to set up a Peace, Truth and Reconciliation Panel that would be made up of members of both the Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani communities in the state.

In a statement on yesterday, made available to Vanguard in Ibadan, the PDP chairman reiterated that: ” If the issue is not well handled with maturity and caution, it could degenerate, spilling into other Southwest states and the entire country.”

He said Governor Makinde should withdraw the arrest order issued on Sunday Ighoho, while peace moves are being initiated.

Engr Doherty advised the governor to allow traditional rulers like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo amongst others and Yoruba elder-statesmen like Chief Reuben Fasoranti, President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) amongst others step into the matter.

ALSO READ: Mother dies on spot hearing death of 3 children involved in AAUA accident

The Lagos State PDP chairman, who stated that he lived in Ibadan for well over 30 years and he was well aware of the peace-loving nature of the Hausa/Fulani community in Ibadan, especially in Sabo area of the state, insisted that the criminal elements among the herdsmen must be fished out.

Be implored Governor Makinde to remember the Yoruba sayings that: “Ti ina ba joni, jo omo eni, t’ara eni la maa ko wo. Aki gba akata lowo akiti, aki gba ile baba eni lowo eni and ilesanmi dun j’oye lo.”

He said all these sayings were pointers to the fact that the sanctity of Yorubaland is sacrosanct, hence adequate caution is required.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: