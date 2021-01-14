INSECURITY: Community policing inevitable ― Okowa 

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Delta presents 378 constabularies

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the approach to community policing in the country was inevitable due to the overwhelming increase in crime rate.

Okowa stated this at the presentation of 378 Special Constabularies to the people at the Community Policing Sensitisation Awareness Campaign held in Asaba as part of efforts towards the establishment of community policing in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, the Delta State Government, said the 378 Special Constabularies recently graduated from their training, urging the Special Constabularies to see their engagement as a clarion call to serve their communities.

He said: “Today’s sensitization/awareness campaign is underscored by the need to bring to the fore the roles and duties of the 378 newly trained Special Constabularies, who will be deployed to their various local communities in the state, where invariably they would cultivate closer ties and affinity with community leaders and hopefully ensure the security of citizens at the local level.

“You will recall that not too long ago, this same venue played host to Leaders of the South-South Region, the IGP and the Police high command in the form of a town hall meeting and interactive session wherein issues of security were extensively discussed and the IGP rolled out his plans on the concept of community policing in the face of rising insecurity and crime.

“I am glad that today, the issue of community policing has progressed from mere thoughts into reality recruitment and training of over 10,000 Constabularies Nationwide and I must commend the IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on this feat.

“Clearly, the evolution of Community Policing in Nigeria places a demand on the police to better appreciate the needs of citizens, who expectedly look forward to a more trustworthy relationship with them.”

Earlier in his remark, outgoing Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa Mohammed, said: “The creation of the Special Constabularies is a way of involving the community in the policing architecture as envisioned by the Inspector General of Police in the domestication of Community Policing strategy to strengthen the operationalisation and intelligence gathering of the Force.”

He noted that additional manpower had been added to support policing in the different local government areas in the state with the successful passing out of 378 successful Special Constabularies.

