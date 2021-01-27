Insecurity: Army deploys female soldiers to secure Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The military authorities have on Wednesday, deployed 300 female soldiers to provide security on the dreaded Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The female combatants would complement the existing operations along the highways and the environs.

The first batch of the troops who are of Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), were formally received by Governor El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway.

Governor El-Rufai on the occasion, expressed optimism that, with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the highways will soon be a thing of the past.

He expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government as they work for security in the State.

“The problem of Abuja-Kaduna road will be over with these female soldiers because what a man can do a woman can do better. We believe in the capability of women in this State. ”

“I am confident the road will be the safest in Nigeria. We will do everything possible to make this operation comfortable. We are very happy to have you. Your presence will inspire others girls to join the military. That is why we have female deputy governor to inspire other women,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed, thanked Governor El-Rufai and the Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe for personally coming to receive the female troops.

He acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government has provided to the military in its internal security operations.

