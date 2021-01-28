Include issues of PWDs in PIB, group urges NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

Center for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has urged the National Assembly to mainstream issues of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Mr David Anyaele, Executive Director, CCD made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Anyaele said that virtually all the support given to host communities by reason of oil and gas explorations were not accessible to PWDs because they were not consulted, hence they were not mainstreamed into the PIB.

“CCD believes that PIB provides an uncommon opportunity to write the wrongs against persons with disabilities in the Niger Delta

“Our observation shows that oil and gas explorations in Nigeria are conducted at the detriment of persons with disabilities

“We are worried that when pollution occurs in the Niger Delta, it is people with disabilities that suffer most.

“Painfully, the activities and contaminants being pushed into the environment as a result of oil and gas explorations in the Niger Delta region lead to still birth and birth with different forms of disability.

“Disabilities such as hearing disorder, blindness, physical challenged, amongst others,” he said.

Anyaele appealed to National Assembly to ensure that not less than five per cent of projects and activities in the sector were set aside for the benefit of PWDs in the Host Community Development Trust Fund.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: