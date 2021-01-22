Ilesanmi, Abayomi, 6 others become fellows of Nigerian Academy of Letters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Academy of Letters has admitted eight new members into its College of Fellows for 2020.

This was contained in a release by the secretary of the Academy, Prof. Ayobami Kehinde, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement stated that the new fellows were selected based on their contributions to knowledge in their respective fields of specialisation.

“It is with great delight to announce that eight of the members of the Nigerian Academy of Letters have been admitted into the College of Fellows of the Academy (the YEAR 2020). This followed their elections on Thursday, 21 January 2021, in recognition of the contributions they have made to knowledge in their various fields of specialization,” the statement reads.

Also read:

The list comprises seven regular and one overseas Fellow.

Prof. Simeon Olusegun Ilesanmi, a distinguished professor of Religion at Wake Forest University, North Carolina, USA, was named as the only overseas Fellow.

The Regular Fellows include professor of History, Akinyeye Abayomi, professors of Linguistics, Haruna Andrew and Udoh Imelda Icheji Lawrence

Others are, professors of Literature, Adekoya Olusegun Adesina and Nwachukwu-Agbada Justice Obi Joseph; professor of Theatre Arts, Evwierhoma Mabel Itohanosa Erioyunvwen and professor of English Language, Jowitt David Roger.

The Nigerian Academy of Letters is the apex body of arts and literature in Nigeria. It is an autonomous, scholarly and non-political state institution for advancing scholarship and public interest in the humanities at the highest level in the country.

It was established in 1974 and governed by an executive committee of distinguished professors.

It promotes four types of Fellows; Foundation Fellows, Regular Fellows, Overseas Fellows and Honorary Fellows on a yearly basis.

The latest brings the number of Fellows of the Academy to 92, comprising; seven foundation fellows, 58 regular fellows, 13 overseas fellows and 14 honorary fellows.

The current President of the Academy is Professor Francis Egbokhare.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: