Ikpeazu commissions 4 roads in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

In continuation of his urban renewal project, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned 4 roads in Abia.

Among the roads commissioned include Ojike Lane, Eziukwu road, Chisco Link, and Milverton Avenue, all in Aba South council.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Governor said, “Of course you know our interest in Eziukwu road is because it leads to Eziukwu Market. We are not in Eziukwu market today, but we’ll certainly get to Eziukwu Market.

“Adjoining Eziukwu road is Ojike Lane. We are also commissioning the Chisco link, which is the connection between Ojike Lane and Milverton. The economic benefit of Milverton is obvious. Nobody comes to Aba without getting to Milverton.

“For the past 20 years, it’s been bad. You’ve got to be careful of the drainage. Don’t block it as it may lead us to our old ways. Nnamdi Azikiwe once said, mind your business and mind how it affects others’. We’ll not allow anyone to use his selfish interest to spoil this road for us.”

Ikpeazu urged Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, and the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS) to set up a waste management task force to look into the activities of those doing businesses in the area.

Cutting the tape to declare the road open for public use, the Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke, commended the Governor for his urban renewal projects and urged him not to relent in building more roads.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said that the commissioning of the roads has revived many dead businesses that could not survive several years of negative effects of the bad roads.

He noted that many banks in the area are back to business, adding the Governor is concerned about the socio-economic important roads in Aba as a way of injecting life into SMEs and industries.

“We’ve done about nine roads since December and work is in progress in 52 others. We’re confident that by next week, we’ll be commissioning a cluster of roads in Aba, and in the upper week, we’ll be commissioning more of such in Umuahia.

“And we’ll return back to Aba to commission Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory along with Aro-Umuechem Asokwa road. We’re working at Okpulo-Umuobo to see how we can connect it to Obingwa LGA Headquarters.

“All these are happening because this Governor cares about those who elected him into power. We’ve also taken over the Opobo junction part of the Ikot-Ekpene Highway inasmuch as it’s a federal road. There are no Federal citizens here. Those making use of that road are Abians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

