Ikeja Hotel felicitates with less privileged in Lagos

By Chris Onuoha

In one of its end of the year food relief outreach targeted at less privileged in the society, Ikeja Hotel Plc (IHP) paid a visit to the Center for Destitute and Empowerment International at Akowonjo, Lagos.

The visit, led by the IHP’s Group Managing Director, Theophilus Eniola Netufo in company of other staff is part of the company’s corporate social engagements to give back to the society especially at this period of economic hardship cause by the COVID-19 pandemic experienced by many.

Presenting the materials to the founder of the center, Pastor Samson Okoliko, Netufo praised him for instituting such a unique center that caters for people with different life challenges, adding that the centre, not only cater for the physically and mentally challenged but also empowers them to integrate well and add value to the society after a period of training.

“Our company identifies with your selfless efforts which have a huge impact on the housemates of this Center. The training you give them; mentally, physically and spiritually is the best anyone who is rejected by the larger society could get and be happy with,” says Netufo.

While receiving the relief packages made up of bags or rice, Indomie noodles, Sugar, Cooking oil, tomatoes paste, soaps among other things, the founder, Samson Okoliko thanked the IHP team and prayed that God will use other people to come to their aid.

“This center was established over 20 years ago after I had a calling by God to serve humanity through caring for the less privileged. We have all manner of people with disability including able kids rejected by parents who we acquire through referrals. We train them in all kinds of vocational works and also in formal education. So far, 2 of our housemates are graduates from Nigerians Universities with many still studying to graduate. It has not been easy for us here at the centre as we urge government and well meaning individual in the society to come to our aid,” Okoliko added.

