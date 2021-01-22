Ibarapa: Residents, Fulani express fear over worsening security

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Both residents of Ibarapa and their Fulani neighbours have confirmed there is tension in the area.

According to the Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, “Some youths are already gathering in Igangan. There is tension but I learnt that Operation Burst security personnel have dispersed some of them”.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Jiji also told Saturday Vanguard that his people were scattered when youths in the town rose against them.

Also read:

He said, “The Seriki of the community; son of Seriki Sasa just told me that he could not go to the scene but he learnt that their houses have been burnt. Many of our women have dispersed and they are looking for their children. They are living in fear now.”

While appealing to Governor Seyi Makinde to wade in quickly, he stressed that what his people wanted was peace.

“We want peace and not trouble like this. Governor Makinde should please secure our people. Our people are now homeless as their places of abode have been burnt down. The governor should please rescue us”, he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: