Ibada-Amukpe community warns against trespass on land

Property developers and the public have been advised not to engage in any transaction with any person or group of persons in relation to Ibada-Amukpe community land without the consent/authority of the registered Trustees of the Ibada-Amukpe Community, under Amukpe District in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

A statement by the community Trustee Chairman, Paul Umukoro and G.U Kerewi Kwodidi Champers in Sapele, stated that Ibada-Amukpe community in Sapele Local Government Area was a distinct and an autonomous community from neighbouring communities around her.

The statement maintained that “Ibada-Amukpe Community Land Management is vested in the Trustees of Ibada-Amukpe Community and our trustees. We have the right to control our own Affairs and as well the same rights to allocate lands and other properties. we were duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.”

“We advise the public, to shun anything that could generate issue with them with regards to Ibada-Amukpe Community,” the statement added.

They reiterated that the public should be careful not to fall victim to some unscrupulous elements and dubious individuals.

Members of the Ibada-Amukpe community, under Amukpe District of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State include: Ofomana Omatie, Erute Kelly Igho, Ayovonaduo Dickson Erhin and Edafiadjeke Felix. Others are: Otuburo Bamidele Festus, Umukoro Paul, Okpenihwo Peter, Miehwee Michael and Onoghosa Samuel.

