I was wrongly suspended by Sapele Okpe Land trust — Ogodo

By Paul Olayemi

A former Chairman of Sapele Okpe Community, Moses Ogodo, has denied collecting N20 million from anybody over a land purportedly sold by some people, faulting the attempt by Okpe Land Trust to suspend him without investigating the story.

Ogodo, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard at the weekend, said, “How can the Land Trust say they are suspending me over land issues when it’s obvious, I was not involved in the attempt to sell the land in question.”

The Okpe youth leader also narrated how he had to battle others over the piece of land situated around St Malachy along Ugbeyiyi road, “since the land was my grandfather’s own, we had to battle others over the sale. How can Okpe Land Trust now turn around to accuse me of selling that land.”

“I will not accept this tarnishing of my image, I am prepared to prove it. I did not accept N20 million from anybody. Neither did I partake in selling of any land,” adding that though the committee has summoned him to appear, he does not believe the committee will be fair in their judgement.

