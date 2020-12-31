I want to win souls for Christ through gospel music — Opeisa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A budding gospel artist, Stephen Temitope Oluwatobi Opeisa, has said that his vision for 2021 and beyond is to win more souls for Christ through gospel music.

He made this known in a chat with Sunday Vanguard on the way forward for gospel music in Nigeria.

Opeisa, who acknowledged that modernity is the order of the day in every aspect of life including music, noted that spiritual content in gospel songs should not be desecrated.

He added that gone are the days when gospel music was more like the pathway to come closer to God and amassing blessings as a result.

Also read:

The gospel artist pointed out that it is not too late for gospel musicians in Nigeria to retrace their steps back to delivering songs rich in spiritual ingredients and being a vessel of evangelism especially at a time that the country is in dire need of God’s intervention.

He said: “The type of music you are delivering is so important because there are so many people out there who have lost hope or given up on it. How important is it for you to deliver music right now with the message you provide?”

“Looking deeply into gospel music from the spiritual angle, it has gone backwards, but physically, it is growing.”

“It’s very important to elevate the kingdom of God through gospel music, but unfortunately, it is not. But my faith in God and my music just helps me understand. And I feel like that’s a way to help me teach others.”

Recounting his journey into the world of music Opeisa continued: “It was a calling that I could not resist and so I had no choice but to answer and here I am today.”

“I started singing in the church since 1999, but fully started in the year 2000 when I was still in primary school.”

“I love to listen to listen to gospel musicians like Evangelist Ojo Ade, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey and Evangelist Yinka Ayefele as my inspiration, even though I developed a passion for singing right from my childhood.”

Refocusing on music, he planned to release more music, but however, incapacitated by lack of financial assistance.

Commenting on what inspired his album, titled: “Enlarge Me”(Mumi fe si) the musician said: “The album is my debut album. It was birthed out of the passion to fulfil God’s calling into full-time gospel music and it was all about winning souls for Christ. The sponsor of my first album was God’s great ambassador, Dr. Michael Bakare fondly called ‘Ase Oba.’ God used him for me after uncountable challenges I went through.”

“My style of music is unique. I sing in a pattern that suits me most. I am so excited about the response and love I have been getting from my fans.”

Opeisa further said that most of the time, his inspiration comes when he is praying, adding that music runs in his blood.

While narrating his challenges in the industry, the gospel musician said: “The challenge was that I need people of God to assist me to fulfil my career more in this industry.”

“I have a small studio of myself, but it is not yet fully completed. Everything in this industry needs money. I still have many singles yet to drop. I want to use this medium to appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians to assist me more to fulfil the purpose of winning more souls for Christ by reaching out to me.”

“They can get me through the following telephone numbers: 09053104887, 09064275354, 08026558802. My bank account details are Stephen Oluwatobi Opeisa, Access Bank, 0781139489. My Facebook name is Prince Adebest while my Instagram Page is adebestprince.”

Opeisa finally admonished gospel singers in the country to have a passion for soul-winning for Christ, the owner of the gift and not to showcase themselves alone.

He added that they should not look down on upcoming gospel artists, stressing that: “We are all working for one place which is heaven.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: