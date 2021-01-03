I didn’t know I’ll be governor — Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Sunday said he never knew he would one day become a governor while supporting the aspiration of others.

Senator Diri, who joined other worshippers to offer praises to God for witnessing the first Sunday of the year made the remark at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Sampou, his hometown in Kolokuma-Opokuma local government area of the state.

He told the congregation that he never knew Sampou community would produce a governor while he was supporting the governorship aspiration of others.

Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that when it was time for God’s destined purpose, it would manifest.

His words: “Sometimes, I wonder that all the time I had been supporting the governorship aspiration of others, I did not know that God destined me even before I was born to be governor. So when your time comes, nobody can stop it.

“If the same God can do this for me, He will do it for you. Just be faithful, have a free mind and He will do it again and again.”

Diri charged Christians to be faithful to God in order to unlock more earthly blessings just as he called on Bayelsans to always give thanks and pay less attention to their worries.

“Let me commend the people of Bayelsa for taking out time across the state to thank God today. What can you offer to God other than to say thank you? He has the gold and the silver. He also has the power as power comes only from Him.

“If not for God, I would not be standing here as governor. So we must continue to thank Him with everything we have daily.

“I therefore join the rest of Bayelsa as a state to say thank you Lord for keeping us to see this first Sunday of 2021.”

He equally urged Bayelsans to realise that they are special in the sight of God, noting that He always manifested Himself in the affairs of the state whenever the agents of evil tried to plunge the state into darkness.

“For us in Bayelsa, we are a special people and until we realise that we are special, we will continue to give room to darkness.

The service that had in attendance traditional rulers, commissioners in the state executive council, other appointees and dignitaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

