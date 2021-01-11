‘How to prevent your sim card from being blocked over NIN’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

If you are finding it difficult getting registered for the National Identification Number, NIN, and are scared of having your sim card blocked over your inability to be registered, Erigga has an advice for you. He is advising you to borrow money from your network provider, in order not to be blocked.

He gave this advise on Twitter, early Monday morning.

“To prevent your sim from being blocked because of NIN registration, borrow better money with the sim…Must king paper tell you everything?” Erigga tweeted.

In other news, rap legend, Erhiga Agarivbie AKA Erigga,34, has taken to social media to celebrate the response to a tweet of his, by American billionaire, Elon Musk.

Erigga in an earlier tweet, had asked his fans and followers to choose between having dinner with Elon Musk or getting two bitcoins. Elon Musk reacted to the tweet with a crying emoji; a response that will forever remain fresh in Erigga’s mind, as he has promised to screenshot the response and save it.

