How Jesse Burrell is changing the Real Estate Industry for the better with Software Solutions

Jesse Burrell, also known as the “REI Data King”, is an entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience, as well as an active investor in multiple startup companies, owner of a multi-million data company, and over 40 million in pipeline development projects. Jesse has established a huge credibility within the real estate community.

In an ever-changing world with higher demand for real estate and technological tools for all industries, Jesse was able to make a name for himself by creating software solutions for real estate investors. One of these is BatchLeads, which is an all-in-one platform for real estate professionals.

“Finding real estate deals can be a challenge. But with BatchLeads, it doesn’t have to be so difficult. We’ve created a one-stop solution to all your real estate needs so that you can find more sellers, close more deals, and maximize revenue!”

But before he got here, Jesse had failed multiple startup companies in his early 20s, and started many businesses with no capital. In order to continue moving on and fighting for what he wanted to accomplish, he had to establish an entrepreneur’s mindset.

Today, Jesse works with real estate investors, wholesale managers and fix and flipper agents. With his dedication, he was able to become a millionaire by age 30 after flipping over a thousand houses.

Jesse stands out because of his abundance and entrepreneurs’ mindset, which means he is able to see further and plan so there is plenty for everyone, and he is able to create value from anything.

In the real estate industry, it matters whether you lead other real estate agents, investors and experts. This is the case of Jesse–who has innovated with real estate technologies and software solutions such as BatchLeads.

“My mission is to help increase financial literacy in the world, by helping anyone who comes across my path.” Jesse says.

Through BatchLeads, Jesse is helping real estate investors to organize and manage your lists with motivated sellers, to stop wasting money targeting the wrong people. BatchLeads also provides access to the data they have compiled through their time on air.

