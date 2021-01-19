How I hustled to see myself through school – MoneymakerDMW

Kindly Share This Story:

Popularly known as MoneymakerDMW, Bakare Owolabi Ibrahim, a member of Afropop singer Davido’s DMW gang, has reiterated that indeed tough times never last but tough, determined people do.

This, he believes is the major theory behind his success in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry.

MoneymakerDMW, an alumnus of Federal College of Education, Akoka, Lagos, went down memory lane to recount his tribulation during the trying period of his life.

“I faced a lot of challenges in my early years due to the fact that I left home and my family at an early age. I passed through an especially difficult period when I was a student at the Federal College of Education. Paying my school fees was such a big problem because there was no one to support me financially. As a result, I had to work from street to street in order to earn money to pay my tuition fees,” he narrated.

MoneymakerDMW added, “Despite the hardship, it never occurred to me to abandon my education because I believe being an educated person is important to my future as it will enable me to connect with the right people.”

His faith in education was rewarded soon after. “I overcame my challenges when I graduated from the tertiary institution and started earning money to support myself and my family”, he avowed.

The last child of his family’s three children, is upbeat about the future. “Although I am not yet rich, however, I have surmounted a lot of challenges; whatever little stumbling blocks that remain will gradually be vanquished and life goes on,” said MoneymakerDMW.

