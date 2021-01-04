How gunmen killed herder in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…5 suspects arrested

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A herder, Ado Hassan, has been killed by unknown persons in Southern Kaduna. The military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of the herder while grazing in Matyei village, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Monday, that the troops responded to a report of a farm destroyed in the village on Sunday afternoon, and arrived the scene to discover that a herder, one Ado Hassan, had been shot dead by unknown persons.

Aruwan said initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three persons: David Kure ,Peter Adamu and Bulus Duniya

READ ALSO:

Further investigations yielded two more arrests early this morning: Matthew Peter and Yohanna Chawai

The arrested suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation. Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the killing and sent condolences to the family of the herder, while praying for the repose of his soul.

He urged citizens to eschew jungle justice and embrace recourse to the law in the face of any incursion or offence, and further tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the killing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: