How ‘communication gap’ threw Kwara APC into crisis — Niger Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has restated the commitment of the zonal chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to resolve the leadership crisis afflicting the Kwara state chapter of the party, explaining how a gap in communication led to party men going for one another’s political jugular.

The governor stated this on Monday after a trouble-shooting meeting with a faction loyal to the Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and another loyal to the duo of Information and Culture minister, Lai Mohammed and the Minister of State, Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

While both Abdulrazak and Mohammed were present along with some of their allies, Sen. Saraki was however absent.

Bello who is the North Central representative in the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC said the zone has been mandated to again review the issues in Kwara and revert to the national leadership.

Also read:

He said; “We looked at the issues surrounding APC in Kwara state and we had brief submissions from some of the stakeholders and it was resolved that the matter should be taken back to the zone for the zone to look at the issues surrounding the problems and report back to the National Caretaker Committee.

“So, I hope that by next week we should be able to resolve the matter at the zonal level and once that is done we can put our recommendations to the National Caretaker Committee for further action.

“It was a very brief meeting which lasted maybe 30 minutes but I think we have achieved a lot. I can also say that the cause of this conflict is mostly due to communication gap which I hope we were able to resolve but whatever decision we will take, we will make sure that there is no bias and that it is in the interest of our great party the APC.

“We have no intention to favour any person but to look critically at the situation and to advise the National Caretaker Committee on the necessary steps to take”.

Asked about what led to the removal of the acting APC Chairman in Kwara state, the Niger governor again said it was due to a “communication gap”.

“As I said, there was a communication gap and I think that communication gap led to the action then and that is what we are trying to look at and to resolve it. So, I think the communication gap really played a major role”.

The CECPC had a few days ago sacked Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as acting state Chairman of the party, replacing him with his deputy, Hon. Abdullahi Samari.

While Samari is seen as an ally of the governor, Bolarinwa is understood to belong to the Mohammed/Saraki political tendency.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: