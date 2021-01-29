How ALAT is granting quick and instant loans without collateral

Kindly Share This Story:

Have you ever been in a fix and in urgent need of money? You ask your friends and family for a quick loan, but they can’t help. You think of going to a financial institution, but the paperwork and requirements are discouraging and take too long. The deadline is closing, who do you reach out to help in that situation? ALAT by Wema.

There are so many legitimate reasons you could consider getting a quick online loan in Nigeria. An unexpected financial emergency like a medical emergency or a car repair can spring up. Whatever the expense, ALAT by Wema is granting quick and instant loans to Nigerians without asking for collateral. Instead of applying for a long-term personal loan at the bank, with numerous requirements, a fast online loan through ALAT is a more convenient solution. So, what ways can you get an ALAT loan without collateral?

Quick loans

You can benefit from this by just downloading the mobile app on Android or IOS and get up to ₦2,000,000 (Two million naira) instant loan without collateral.

Loans for salary earners

ALAT is granting a salary-based loan to help salary earners with emergency funds to meet needs that cannot wait till the next payday or that require additional funding.

Salary earners can also get a quick cash loan and receive a minimum of ₦50,000 and up to ₦4,000,000 and payback between 3 to 24 months to pay back with only 2% interest rate per month on a reducing balance basis.

Loans on goals

If you have a savings goal on ALAT of ₦100,000 or more, you qualify for a pre-approved loan. This is amazing as you don’t lose your savings and interest because of an emergency.

Device Loan

Are you thinking of getting that latest phone, or do you have to change your laptop? With ALAT you can get a quick mobile loan to buy that device and pay for it in bits. You can pick what device you want from the app and either pick it up from a vendor or have it delivered to you. You also don’t have to worry about paying anything extra if you want to liquidate the loan before the end of the payment cycle. You can liquidate your loan before the end of the loan cycle at any given time. This can be easily done without any added fees or constraints.

Top up loan

If you currently have a loan with ALAT digital bank, you don’t have to wait till you liquidate the loan before you apply for another. You can top up your existing loan amount. for those moments you need more.

Multiple loans

You can have multiple loans with ALAT. You can have a device loan and any other loan. The dashboard allows you view details of your ALAT loans and keep up with them. You don’t have to be restricted when you need money.

Part liquidation

You can fully pay for your loan or part liquidate before the end of the loan cycle at no extra cost. You can do this at any time confidently and at your convenience.

How do you qualify for an ALAT loan?

All you need to do is download the ALAT app on play store or iOS store to get a in Nigeria. A quick credit check will be conducted when you make a loan request to see if you qualify and within minutes you are credited. Getting a quick loan on ALAT by WEMA is as easy as everything else on the app.

