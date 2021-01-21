Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

A hit-and-run driver, on Wednesday allegedly killed a male adult who was crossing the road along Ihiala-Owerri Road in Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Kumapayi said the accident occurred at about 6.p.m.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the yet to be identified man was found lying in the pool of his blood by the road side after he was knocked down by an unidentified driver.

“Rescue team from FRSC Ihiala Command was alerted, on getting to the scene, they found the man and there was nothing to identify him.

“He was taken to ArchAngel hospital, Ihiala where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

Sector Commander warned motorists against speed limit violation.

He also advised pedestrians to be watchful when walking along the road and not be distracted, saying they should use the safest means of crossing the road if need be to avoid accidents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

