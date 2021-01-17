Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul

On 7:30 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gunmen kidnap boarding students in Buhari's home state
File photo of gunmen

Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country’s capital Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.

The attack on the judges happened as they were travelling to their office in a court vehicle, Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the court told AFP.

“Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem said.

“The vehicle was transporting the women judges to their office.”

There are more than 200 female judges working for the country’s top court, the spokesman added.

ALSO READ: No evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack ― US Justice

Kabul police confirmed the attack.

“They were judges working for the Supreme Court,” said Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, especially in Kabul where a new trend of targeted killings of high-profile figures have sown fear and chaos in the restive city.

The latest attack comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500, their lowest numbers during the nearly two decades of war.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!