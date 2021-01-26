Gunmen ambush, kill two policemen in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Two policemen in Taraba state have been ambushed and killed by gunmen.

The deceased officers who are attached to Karim Lamido local government division of the police force were killed along Jen road.

One of the police officers is a sergeant while the other is a constable.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack.

According to him, “on the 25/01/21 at about 1900hrs, two policemen attached to Karim Lamido LGA were attacked and killed while on their way to their duty post at Jen community.

“The incident occurred at a point in an isolated area in Karim Lamido Jen road when two of the police officers, a sergeant and Constable stopped to rectify a fault noticed from the vehicle they are driving.

“Suddenly armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on them,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

