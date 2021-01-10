Gunmen ambush couple in Ughelli, kill lady

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen Sunday opened fire on a couple in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, killing the lady in the process.

The incident which occurred between the hours of 11 am and 12 noon, happened a few meters from the popular St Theresa roundabout in Ekuigbo leaving her male occupant with gunshot wounds.

Though it is not certain if the hoodlums where kidnappers or armed robbers, witnesses at the scene of the incident disclosed to Vanguard that the couple had just finished making some financial transactions at a Point of Sale, PoS spot in the area when they were accosted by the hoodlums.

Giving details of the incident, a resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said it appeared the couple was returning from church when they were accosted by the hoodlums.

According to the source, “As soon as the couple saw the gunmen who were inside a green Camry car, they tried to reverse and speed off from the hoodlums only for the gunmen to open fire on them.

“The shots by the gunmen led to the death of the lady who was seated on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. She died immediately at the scene of the incident while the man who was driving the car also sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

“Sensing the apprehension that arose from the gunshots, the hoodlums immediately fled the scene of the incident and headed towards the East-West road.”

