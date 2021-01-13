Gunmen abduct polytechnic lecturer in Rivers 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Unidentified gunmen have abducted a lecturer with Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State simply identified as Mr James, at press time.

However, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, ASUP, in Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic following the development has condemned the development, calling on for unconditional release of the victim.

Chairman of the branch of ASUP, Prince Nwiyo, confirmed that James was kidnapped at his residence at Igwurutali, Ikwerre LGA of the state about 2 am, Tuesday.

Nwiyo threatened that the union may embark on a protest soon if their colleague was not released.

The ASUP chair said: “The news of the kidnap of Mr James came to us yesterday (Tuesday) as a shock, As a union, we are calling on the security agencies to take control of the situation and ensure a successful rescue of our colleague.

“The abductors are in the same vein advised to release him unconditionally without further delay. The union will not accept any kidnap of any of our members, even after he is released. If after a while, he is not released, we are going to embark on a serious peaceful protest.”

Meanwhile, calls and messages to the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, at press time were not responded to.

Vanguard New Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: