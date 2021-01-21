Group urges govt to redress underdevelopment in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls for more government attention in the oil rich city

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A group, Warri Beyond Borders has called on the federal government to urgently address the power problem in the oil rich city of Warri south, Uvwie local government areas and environs by establishing a thermal electricity station to use the gas from the Ughelli/Okpare axis to generate electricity for Warri.

Disclosing this in statement the group also called for internal roads in the areas to be tarred with drains, adding that oil multinational, Chevron Nigeria limited should relocate its operational headquarters back to Warri

“We equally demand that the Federal Government must establish a thermal electricity station to put into use the abundant gas around Ughelli/ Okpare to generate electricity for the Warri axis of the country.”, it said.

“All roads within Warri and environs should be made of concrete materials of 18 inches thickness and that these are accompanied with drains which empty into the rivers and rivelets in the metropolis.”, the statement said .

“In the same vein , we hereby demand that Chevron must relocate her operational headquarters back to Warri. “, the body added.

The online statement said the group was formed to promote development across the length and breathe in areas that made up the old Warri that has broken into about five local government areas, adding that people were free to join it on facebook.

“Warri Beyond Borders, the objective of this platform is to work for a common ground for all ethnic groups of the old Warri province and residents therein.”, the group said.

“We are not trying to live in denial by not acknowledging our past missteps , but we shall consciously strive to move beyond the pains of the missteps which turned us against ourselves and making all of us collective victims of an impoverished environment naturally endowed to be one of the greatest cities on earth.”, the group said.

“The statement said the platform would be used to engender togetherness among the various ethnic groups in the area for the common good of all .”, it said.

“So, going forward , the thrust of our discourse is recipes that would engender togetherness and conviviality .”, it added.

“A reinvented Warri that will provide leadership is our goal and vision

To this end , hate and divisive speech shall not be tolerated from anyone who subscribe to this platform.”, it said.

“Thus it is with a golden heart that we welcome all to this platform that should give purposeful direction to Warri and Delta State as an entity “, the group said.

The group in its statement also lamented the economic losses the area had suffered over time, listing relocation of Shell , collapse of Delta steel company, DSC among others, stressing that the challenges before all should be about making Warri bounce into reckoning again.

“All the companies such as Delta Steel Complex, Shell Petroleum Company ,Chevron, Texaco, Halliburton,. Globestar, etc which provided employment for hundreds of thousands of our people are either comatose or have moved their operations from Warri.”, the statement said.

“The Sea port which was a beehive of economic activities is in a sleepy state.

The Refineries and Petrochemical companies operate nominally only. Absence of good network of roads make vehicular and human movements a burden instead of pleasure”, the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

