Greensprings Adopts RCM Primary School, Provides Immediate Needs For Pupils

Greensprings School has adopted RCM Primary School, Awoyaya, Lekki, and provided some basic immediate needs and materials to the pupils to put a smile on their faces.

Mrs. Jennifer Sunkanmi Qazzeem, the Principal of Curriculum, Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, said that putting smiles on the less privileged faces is key to humanity.

She said: ”We believe that some of these less-privileged students can be governors or senators in the future. ”If we put smiles on their faces today, when they become somebody in society, they will help others too.”

She disclosed this in Lagos during the distribution of clothes, shoes, snacks, and other tangible items to RCM Primary School, Awoyaya.

Qazzeem said: ”One of Greensprings primary 5 students brought the idea and the school and parents backed her up by donating for the project.

”We know that some of these pupils in public school may not have some of the things to make them happy, especially in this festive period, hence we provided these things.

She, therefore, urged other private schools to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged by adopting one public school in their community.

Many of these public schools have their needs, if private schools can just approach them, they will know their needs. We will also renovate one of the buildings of the school to put smiles on the Student’ faces.

Speaking in the same vein, the Principal Quality Assurance, Greensprings School, Mrs. Adebimpe Ajibola said that Greenprings School thrives on charity.

”We have a lot of charity programme and this is one of them. We want to put smiles on the faces of as many people that we can. Our charity is not just limited to the yuletide period, but it’s part and parcel of our school. Therefore, the gesture is not about what we stand to gain but about given out to society.”

She urged all and sundry to remove selfishness from their lives and reach out to other people to make society and the world a happy place to live. ”We should know what is happening to a child and to an adult there,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Headteacher of RCM Primary School, Mrs. Ruth Adefiola Oni lauded the kind gesture, adding that it was the first of its kind in her school.

She said: ‘We are very happy to see such kind of thing in our school, even the students as you can see are very happy because such had never happened before.”

According to her, organisations had never celebrated children like this in the school during the festive period before. ”They can come and give the children materials but celebrate them as this had never happened. ”We call Greensprings School our mother school because they have promised to do a lot of things for our school,” The Headteacher said.

