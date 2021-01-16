Governor Yahaya to Contractors: Execute your projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Ismail

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya vows that his government will not allowed spending of public funds without commensurate development.

Governor Yahaya warned that he won’t condone any wrong doing from contractors, or a situation where contractors will be given money for a project without proper execution.

The Governor spoke on Saturday during inspection visits to some ongoing projects awarded by his administration in Gombe metropolis.

He was on the tour to assess the progress on the multibillion naira projects contracts awarded by his administration.

Speaking to newsmen during the visit, Yahaya said he is satisfied with the quality of work done so far at the various locations he visited and stressed his administration’s determination to continue to work for the development of the state.

Some of the inspected sites include the 3.4 kilometer road project which is ready for kick off in London Maidorowa through Alkhahira and Arawa.

Others are the ongoing erosion control project in Gombe State University, the ongoing construction of a cottage hospital in Mala-inna, among others.

