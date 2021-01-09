Gov. Sule honoured with peace, justice award in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been bestowed with award of ambassador of peace and justice by the youths in Umaisha Development Area of Toto Local Government, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi Constituency.

President of Umaisha Political Association, (UPCA), Comrade Ibrahim Yunusa Karika said at the presentation of the award to the Governor that the award was earned by the governor’s leadership quality in the state.

Comrade Yunusa Karika said that Governor Sule has divided quality leadership in the area of infrastructural development, promotion of peace, justice among others.

” Today, we are honouring Governor Abdullahi Sule with an award of Excellence as Ambassador of peace and Justice. We UPCA youths in Umaisha Development Area are proud of Governor Abdullahi Sule and RT. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi leadership styles, hence the need of the awards, ” he said

“The Speaker of the state legislature, RT.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who has been the touch light of our area is equally honoured with the Best leader of the year award.

The UPCA President assured the Governor and the Speaker of their unalloyed support and prayers to enable them succeed.

Speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the state legislature who received his award and that of the Governor appreciated the youths of the area for the awards and assured them of his continued determination to bring speedy development and peace to the area and the state at large.

” I want to assure you that I will personally present His Excellency’s award to him in Government House, Lafia. I will brief him on what happened here accordingly, I am highly overwhelmed. You took me by surprised, I am short of words. I most tell you that today is one of the happiest moments in my life.

” On my part, you are aware of what I have done towards impacting on your lives positively.

” As a leader, I welcome criticism but let’s it be positive and constructive criticism as I know that I have touched and still touching on your lives through my various projects and programmes.

” I cannot solve the problems of all of you at once, let’s continue to be patient in order to enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy. I want to advise you to embrace education as it is the bed rock of every society. I appeal to you to be law abiding, respect the constituted authorities, your parents and elders for you to prosper in life and for development to thrive.

” Finally I appeal to you to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration and you should also continue to pray for him at all times to succeed,he is a man of honour,integrity,honesty and a leader that sleeps and wake with his people at heart, the Speaker described Gov.Sule.

The speaker also called on the people of the area and the state at large to live in peace and tolerate one another as well as support the Governor to succeed.

The Ohimege Opanda, Alh Usman Abdullahi was awarded as a Dynamic Leader, considering his contributions to peace and development of the area.

In their separate remarks, Prince Nuhu Adamu Dauda,Chairman Toto LG,who got the award of LG peace maker and and Hon Yusuf Omaki former Commissioner in the state appreciated the youths for organizing the event which they described as timely and reflective.

They have described youths as back borne of every society while restating their commitments to support the activities of the youths in the area.

The duo also lauded the leadership styles of Gov. Sule and Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi toward ensuring peace and development across the state.

