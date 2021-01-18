FUTA condemns murder of Deputy registrar by suspected kidnappers

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ask security agencies to fish out killers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Ondo state has condemned and described the murder of its deputy registrar, Dr Amos Arijesuyo by suspected kidnappers as senseless.

Authorities of the institution asked the security agencies “to go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.”

Late Arijesuyo who was also Head, Guidance & Counseling Unit in the university was shot in the chest along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday by the suspected kidnappers at about 5.30pm.

While deputy registrar died as a result of the gunshot injury, his driver who sustained gunshot injury in the arm is said to be responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Five persons were in the vehicle when they were attacked.

A statement by the institutions Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Adegbenro Adebanjo said “The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, with deep regret and pain, announces the demise of one of its Deputy Registrars, Dr Amos Arijesuyo, Head, Guidance & Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, who died on Saturday January 16, 2021.

” Dr. Arijesuyo died of injuries from the gunshots wound he suffered when his private vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday January 16, 2021.

“Dr Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30 PM.

“The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants. Unfortunately some of the bullets hit Dr Arijesuyo and the driver.

“The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However Dr Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

” The University condemns in the strongest terms this senseless attack that has led to the untimely death of an erudite University administrator and counsellor per excellence.

” Dr Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA , the academic community in Nigeria and beyond.

” It is a death that should not have happened in the first place. It is the hope of the management, staff and students of FUTA that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.

” Our prayers and thoughts are with the wife, children and family members of our departed colleague at this difficult period of unquantifiable grief.

He said that ” May the Good Lord grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss and grant the deceased eternal repose.

