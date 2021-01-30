Fulani herders attack two as tension mounts in Ibarapa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

SOME Fulani herders have allegedly attacked two persons with machete at Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State.

According to information gathered from Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, a resident, the herders allegedly attacked the two persons in their village around 1am on Saturday.

As a result of this, the youths have been on guard because the herders could still come back.

When explaining further, he said one of the victims had machete cuts on the head while the second one had injuries on his right leg.

Adeagbo said, “Fulani herders invaded the village around 1am and attacked two persons. You can imagine when uninvited strangers swooped on innocent people at such an ungodly hour.”

“You see why we are saying we don’t want these people who don’t have respect for human lives. The residents have vowed to defend themselves if they try anything of such again”.

When Sunday Vanguard called the Oyo State Chairman of Myetti Allah in Oyo, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Jiji, he said he didn’t hear anything about the attack.

“I don’t know anything. Is it today? May be when I go out, I will find out. But, as of now, there is peace,” Jiji said.

Meantime, Sunday Vanguard gathered that a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed on Igangan to prevent escalation of the crisis.

An impeccable source from Igangan said, “Youths have trooped out in their large number to defend themselves from any further attack.”

“We can see some security agents patrolling the town while officers of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun are keeping vigilance.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi said policemen have been despatched there.

“Already, we have arrested six suspected hoodlums causing problems in the area. There are several policemen there so that peace can be restored.”

