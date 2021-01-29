Fulani being persecuted because of Buhari — Lamido

Kindly Share This Story:

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, has said the Fulani were being persecuted in Nigeria because President Muhammadu Buhari is of the same ethnic stock.

Lamido made the comment, Thursday, against the backdrop of allegations against Fulani herdsmen in the South West region.

Herders have been accused of kidnapping for ransom and killing Yoruba indigenes in the South West. Rotimi Akeredelu, governor of Ondo State, had issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders to vacate Ondo forest reserves, citing rising cases of insecurity in the state.

In Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, also issued an eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa axis of the state. Making reference to the ultimatums, Lamido said Fulani people were being treated unjustly for being of the same tribe as the President, even though not all of them support Buhari.

He said: “They are reading Fulani through Buhari, who is also a Fulani. They failed to understand that not every Fulani supports Buhari. Even me, I am of the Fulani tribe but did not vote for Buhari. But, what Fulani are going through in this country is unfortunate. We are being persecuted, abused, endangered, called names, just because Buhari is one of us. This is not fair. This is unjust.

“Today Nigerians are so blindfolded by the hate and apparent dislikes of Fulanis because of President Buhari’s misgovernance, forgetting that not all Fulanis voted for him and or like him.”

Lamido asked why those who helped the president secure power in 2015 have kept mum over the travails of “Buhari’s people” in the South-western region.

“Why are those from the South, who brought Buhari to power in 2015 failed to defend his people. Where are the Tinubus, Fasholas, Amaechis, Ngiges, Soyinkas, Rochas, among others? Why can’t they protect Buhari’s people?” Lamido queried. South West governors and leaders have, however, denied allegations of targeting the Fulani.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: