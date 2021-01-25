Forum rejects 7 man Committee for APC party registration, re-validation exercise for Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls for the replacement of the committee if the Party wants to get it right

By Chizoba Egwumba

The Progressives Youths in South East APC under the Umbrella of South East APC Young Progressives Forum led by its National Coordinator, Comrade Paschal Candle has rejected in totality the 7 Man Committee for APC Party Registration and re-validation exercise sent to Anambra State.

The Forum frowned at some of the names nominated to supervise the exercise in the State and questioned the rationale behind such nomination.

The Forum frowned at the Nomination of Maria Olabisi Idaomi esq as the Secretary of the Committee and some others who were nominated by An Aspirant for 2021 Governorship Election in State.

The Forum maintained Maria olabisi Idaomi is an Enemy of Internal Democracy in APC. It is on record that she supervised the worst Primary in the History of APC in Anambra State in 2019. Anyone bringing her to Anambra State to come and supervise Party Registration and re-validation exercise does not mean well for the Party.

She was the Leader of the team that came to Anambra State in 2019 that conducted the worst Primary in our State. We, the Youths of the party having mobilised our fellow youths to come out in enmasse will not and shall not allow this woman to mess the whole process up as she did in 2019 APC Primary Election.

The Registration is not a problem. The bigger problems we are facing and we are going to face are The Process leading to the Registration and the outcome. We call on the Leadership of the Party to Change this 7 Man Committee and bring an independent and unbiased Committee that will conduct Party Registration and Re-validation exercise with fear of God.

We are asking the obvious question, which is, WHAT IS THE VESTED INTEREST OF THE WOMAN IN ANAMBRA? or WHO IS BENT ON TRUNCATING ELECTORAL PROCESS OF THE PARTY IN ANAMBRA? Who nominated this woman again after she messed up APC chances in 2019 Primary Election. Her role in that election made us to lose best Candidates for 2019 Election. She was nowhere to be found with the Primary Election Material.

What was the resultant effect of her role, we lost that opportunity of electing credible people to represent the Party. And this same woman is returning to Anambra State as Secretariat of the Committee that will conduct The exercise. The Result was APC Anambra giving President Muhammadu Buhari the lowest number of Votes in that Election. History is about to repeat itself again.

2021 Governorship is a must win for APC and the Youths of the Party in the State and South East. We will resist this woman and her shenanigans in APC this time. Enough is enough. The Statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

