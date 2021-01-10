Former Kaduna Speaker Sues for Peace

Kindly Share This Story:

– as supremacy battle hits state APC

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly ,Dr.Aminu Abdullahi Shagali has said that Kaduna state must be rescued from retrogressive forces bent on undermining Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i.

He spoke at a press conference on Sunday in Kaduna, against the backdrop of an alleged battle of supremacy in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC,in the state.

Dr.Shagali said as a serving member and immediate past Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, he had followed with deep concern the recent political developments in Kaduna State.

He said the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has since 2015, demonstrated forthrightness, courage and supreme innovation in charting purposeful development.

“This can be seen in the reform of critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and security. He has also led an economic rebirth leading to an unprecedented flow of investments into the state, and not least, the ongoing Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan urban renewal projects.”

“All these developments are taking place despite the resources constraints being faced by the state and acts of sabotage portrayed by some elements who wished to see the failure of this administration particularly when it comes to accessing resources to be used in Malam’s quest for taking the state to a greater level.”

“The administration of Malam Nasiru has actually made business very easy in the state by creating an enabling environment and more opportunities for economic undertakings in the state; at the same time, strengthening the Internally Generated Revenue base of the state.”

This ,he said ,was glaring considering the 5th out of 36th position occupied by the state in terms of IGR in the country,which cannot be disconnected with the vision and commitment of the administration.

According to him, the Governor has also raised the bar of leadership from narrow and bland to pragmatic and quality leadership, purposefully strengthening the institutions of governance in Kaduna State.

“There has been harmony and coordination among the organs of government in the state. The reforms and reinventions of the Public Service introduced by his administration have turned the service to highly effective and efficient in terms of service delivery which met the global best practice.”

” Values have been reoriented, attitudes have been positively changed and discipline has been instilled in the public life. Kaduna State is regaining its pride of place and is now a reference point and the envy of all.”

“As a third-term parliamentarian, critical stakeholder (twice Speaker 2015-2020) and a witness to the issues raised, I must point out that Kaduna State is clearly on a journey which will herald new levels of development and breakthrough, contingent upon the peace, unity, and cohesion of the present administration.”

He therefore cautioned that unwarranted upheaval and political disruption must be avoided in the time left before 2023.

“Sadly, given the current signs, the picture is fraught with uncertainty, and the foundation so masterfully laid is now under threat, and about to be destroyed on the altar of some retrogressive forces who are purported loyalists of the Governor, but are all well-armed with mischief.”

” It is on this note that I appeal to the people of Kaduna State, and especially members of the All Progressives Congress to extend genuine solidarity to the Governor and save our State from these retrogressive forces.”

“We must come together, reason together and strive together to stand by the Governor. These forces will not hold back; they are relentless in the wild pursuit of their agenda and can only be subdued by a strong force for common good,” he said.

